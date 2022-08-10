Big Apple Buzz | Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian call it quits, Mark Canha’s favorite bagel spot, and more

Kim Kardashian and Staten Island native Pete Davidson have reportedly gone their separate ways. According to People, the duo split up after dating for nine months.

The pair hooked up in October 2021, after the reality star hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” and did a sketch with Davidson in which they shared a kiss. A source told People Kardashian was attracted to the younger comedian because he could “make her laugh,” and a romance between the two of them developed quickly, with their first dates taking place on Staten Island.

According to E! News, which first reported the break-up, “the former couple continues to have a lot of love and respect for each other,” but the long-distance nature of their romance and their busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Neither Davidson or Kardashian have yet to comment publicly on the demise of their relationship, as of publication time…….

On Aug. 3, Mariah Carey and longtime boyfriend, back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka, had dinner at the posh eatery Mr. Chow on East 57th Street. The couple, who have been dating for six years, held hands as they entered the restaurant, reports OK!………

Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons and British TV and radio host Maya Jama quashed rumors that they have broken off their engagement on Aug. 8, when the NBA star shared a quirky photo of them together on Instagram.

On Aug. 7, a source claimed the couple’s relationship was over because Jama decided she wanted to focus on her career, according to the Daily Mail. Jama also took to her Twitter to deny the report. “Stop believing sources in papers plz,” she tweeted on Aug. 7, a day after the breakup rumors started.

Simmons proposed to Jama last Christmas after dating for seven months while they spent the holidays together at his home in New Jersey………

One of the New York Mets may have gained some new fans on the Upper West Side after revealing what his favorite Big Apple bagel spot is. In a recent interview with Newsday, outfielder/first baseman Mark Canha said his go-to spot for bagels is “Bagels & Co. at 79th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.”

“Once you find one you don’t need to keep looking,” said Canha.

According to Patch.com, Bagels & Co. is a “classic styled NYC spot that serves up bagel flavors such as plain, cinnamon raisin, garlic, poppy seed, onion, pumpernickel, sesame, blueberry and everything.” The price is also right, starting at $2 a bagel.

Canha, who is hitting .273 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs in his first year with the Mets, also lives on the Upper West Side. The Mets slugger also rides the subway to Citi Field for many of his home games.

Canha told Newsday, “It’s practical, it’s cheap, it’s pretty reliable. It drops me right off at the stadium. Why not? It’s New York. I feel like that’s what you do.”……….

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend musician and producer Bobby Wooten III, were spotted in Washington Square Park on Aug. 6, according to harpersbazaar.com. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress and Wooten smiled as they held hands walking through the park in Greenwich Village.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the opening night of Holmes’ directorial debut, Alone Together, during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Holmes recently told Bazaar, “We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person, and I’m like, ‘Well, I just like to look nice, I’m not really a fashion person.’ We all just want to look good,” said Holmes…….

We Hear

Tony Award and Daytime Emmy Award-winner Lillias White is joining the cast of Broadway’s Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theater, in the role of Hermes, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13.

One of the theater world’s most revered and beloved stars, White, will be the first female-identifying actor to play Hermes in Hadestown. Says Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, “I’m over the moon about Lillias stepping into this role. She’s a total legend, has an earth-shattering voice, and will bring a grace and warmth to the role that is completely her own.”……..

Fashion designer/crooner Isaac Mizrahi is on tour and will appear at 54 Below in Midtown Aug. 10-13. Accompanied by his band, led by jazz pianist Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Billie Eilish, Stephen Sondheim and others. Sources say he will dish on everything from social media to sex and what’s happening in these crazy times……

Sightings

Actress Emmy Rossum filming The Crowded Room in Brooklyn on Aug. 3…..

Kate Hudson in Manhattan on Aug. 7…..

Married couple Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski on the set of The Crowded Room on Aug. 5……

Jason Mraz performing on stage at Pier 17 Rooftop at the South Street Seaport on Aug. 5……..

A$AP Rocky filming a music video in SoHo on Aug. 2……