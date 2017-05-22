Biggie’s son, Christopher Jordan Wallace, will ‘change the game,’ Diddy says at Billboard awards

The Notorious B.I.G.’s son stepped out at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night to honor his father on what would have been his 45th birthday.

Christopher Jordan Wallace, who goes by C.J., was introduced by Sean “Diddy” Combs as a “new groundbreaking” actor and recording artist who’s “going to change the game.”

“I know my father’s looking down on all of us tonight,” said the 20-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to his father. “And all of this love and support, my sister and I will continue to carry on his name with tremendous pride and live my life by his words.”

Diddy credited the late B.I.G. for the success of his Bad Boy Records before debuting the trailer for the upcoming documentary focused on the label, “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.” A brief flashback to the 1997 Billboard Music Awards showed Diddy presenting C.J.’s grandmother, Voletta Wallace, with an award on Biggie’s behalf.

The Billboard cameo was a rarity for C.J., who has a few acting gigs on his resume, but is ultimately just starting out in the industry.

Here are four things to know about Biggie’s only son:

1. He was only a few months old when his father died. The first child of Biggie and Faith Evans, C.J. was born on Oct. 29, 1996, in New York City. He was nearly 5 months old when Biggie was shot and killed on the Miracle Mile in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

2. He played a young Biggie in the 2009 film “Notorious.” At 12 years old, C.J. was the perfect fit to play a grade-school-aged B.I.G.

3. “Notorious” wasn’t the last time you saw him on screen. He starred alongside Will Ferrell in the 2010 comedy “Everything Must Go.” Most recently, he played Albert in the 2016 movie “Kicks.” “After Kicks, I really think I can do this professionally,” Wallace told The Daily Beast last April. “It’s a lot of fun and I love to do it. I also love music though, so we’ll see how I can balance the two.”

4. C.J. has an album of his own in the works. C.J. and his half-brother, Joshua Jahad Russaw, are reportedly aiming to drop their first joint album sometime this year. The duo goes by C.J. and Jahad.