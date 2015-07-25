Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert playfully tweet despite divorce

It seems you can be friends with your ex…

Blake Shelton and new ex-wife Miranda Lambert are sharing cheeky tweets just days after announcing their divorce.

To poke fun at the recent headlines saying that Lambert is pregnant, she tweeted a picture of Shelton pushing a baby carriage saying, “@blakeshelton I knew it…. You WERE pregnant! This calls for a drink!”

Shelton tweeted back, “Ha!!!!! Busted… I wasn’t JUST a fat ass. Drinking shall now begin…”

Despite rumors that infidelity ended their marriage, their direct tweets are amiable.

Shelton also tweeted “Hey @mirandalambert can u believe there’s people who haven’t bought @ashleymonroe new album@ Isn’t that shocking!!” To which Lambert responded, “@blakeshelton no I can’t because it is the best work she has ever done! I love it! We love you @ashleymonroe.”

Fans aren’t buying it and alleged these intereactions are pre-set. One fan wrote, “Losing respect because of this whole charade.” To which Shelton snapped back, “Well rest assured not one s-t is given.”

According to Us Weekly, the couple’s official statement on July 20 echoed their fragile emotional states. “This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately,” they told Us Weekly.

Aside from tweeting, the two seem to be coping well. According to Page Six, Lambert is looking to fellow country singer, Ashley Monroe, for support and Shelton is coping by hitting the gym.