Bob Dylan sets weeklong Beacon Theatre residency

Bob Dylan’s Never Ending Tour is a changin’ for the better for New York City fans.

The artist has locked in a seven-night Beacon Theatre residency this holiday season, Live Nation announced Friday.

Dylan will take his tour to the city for the first time this year on Nov. 23 and stick around for encore shows on Nov. 24, 26, 27, 29, 30 and Dec. 1. The residency is a two-show boost from the last time he hit the historic venue in 2017.

You’ll want to set a reminder for this one: Tickets to the seven shows will go on sale Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. To get in on the Tuesday pre-sale action, register at the ticket platform’s website.

During the course of a music career that spans five decades, the freewheelin’ icon has played the Beacon Theatre 26 times, according to the Madison Square Garden Company. His first-ever Beacon show took place in October 1989, a year after he decided to set out on a tour that’s been rolling continuously ever since.

Though technically not a native New Yorker, Dylan’s connections to the city run deep. In his 2004 memoir “Chronicles: Volume 1,” he wrote of first arriving in Greenwich Village and performing at Cafe Wha? at age 19: “At last, I was here, in New York City, a city like a web too intricate to understand and I wasn’t going to try … I didn’t know a single soul in this dark freezing metropolis but that was all about to change — and quick.”

He went on to play some of the city’s storied venues, including The Gaslight Cafe and The Bitter End, which became known as the birthplace of Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue. In the ’60s and ’70s, a Greenwich Village pad on West Houston Street served as his private recording studio.