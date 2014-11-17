Bono injured in Central Park bike accident, cancels Fallon residency

Bono will need surgery on his arm.

Bono is going to be stuck in a moment he can’t get out of–a painful one.

The U2 singer injured his arm in a Central Park bike accident, forcing the band to cancel its weeklong residency at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“We’re sure he’ll make a full recovery soon, so we’ll be back,” read a message from the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

This is the second strange incident for Bono in a week. While the singer was flying aboard a private plane from Dublin to Berlin last week, a rear luggage door fell off the plane in the air, a German travel official said. Bono landed safely in Berlin, and the incident is under investigation.