Between the birth of Prince Louis Arthur Charles, the looming return of the season of “The Crown” and Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to actress Meghan Markle, it’s fair to say New Yorkers are experiencing royal fever.

Before the nuptials take play on May 19 inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, take a teatime stroll back to these British royal family films.

“Diana”

Based on the book “Diana: Her Last Love,” director Oliver Hirschbiegel’s biopic covers the last two years of the life of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Australian actress Naomi Watts took over the lead role as the much-beloved princess.

“The Queen”

Helen Mirren won a best actress Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth II in 2006’s “The Queen.” Directed by Stephen Frears, the film follows the monarch in the wake of Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

“The King’s Speech”

The story of King George VI’s struggle with a stammer was the big winner of 2010, taking home four Academy Awards. Colin Firth may have won best actor as the King, but Geoffrey Rush as speech pathologist Lionel Logue and Helena Bonham Carter as Queen Elizabeth II team up to steal the show.

“Elizabeth”

Cate Blanchett put on an international breakthrough performance as Queen Elizabeth I, alongside Christopher Eccleston as Thomas Howard and Richard Attenborough as William Cecil, 1st Baron Burghley. Blanchett was nominated for a best actress Oscar and took home both a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

“The Young Victoria”

Jean-Marc Vallée’s 2009 portrait of Queen Victoria’s early life and reign boasts a powerful ensemble playing the royal family, led by Emily Blunt in the title role. Future “Avengers” star Paul Bettany also appears as Victoria’s mentor, Lord Melbourne.

“William & Kate: The Movie”

This Lifetime original film chronicles the beginning, media-scrutinized middle, and eventual wedding of Prince William (Nico Evers-Swindell) and Kate Middleton (Camilla Luddington), now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance”

“Meghan & Harry” follows the courtship between Prince Harry (Murray Fraser) and “Suits” star Meghan Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley) from secretive first date to wedding day. (Plus, the film’s love scene reportedly has the Palace quite worried.) It’s premiering on Lifetime a week before the actual royal wedding on May 13.