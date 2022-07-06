amBroadway | Hillary Clinton joins BroadwayCon, ‘POTUS’ reproductive healthcare line gets applause and more

Hillary Clinton joins BroadwayCon

Hillary Clinton will join numerous theater professionals this weekend at BroadwayCon, an annual fan convention, which will be held for the first time since the pandemic at the Manhattan Center and the New Yorker Hotel. On Friday, Clinton will moderate a panel discussion with Julie White, Vanessa Williams, and LaChanze,. The numerous other events at BroadwayCon include workshops, talkbacks, singalongs, meetups, and autograph sessions.

Reproductive healthcare line in ‘POTUS’ prompts thunderous response

At one point in the new Broadway comedy “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” the character played by Julianna Hough asserts that “affordable, safe reproductive health care is a basic human right.” Over the past two weeks, following the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, the line has been prompting thunderous ovations from audience members. “To deliver this line…feels as though I get the opportunity to channel the very voice of our country at this moment,” Hough wrote on Twitter.

‘Sesame Street’ to become Off-Broadway musical

“Sesame Street” is coming to 42nd Street. “Sesame Street The Musical,” a new stage show based on the long-running children’s television program, will play Off-Broadway’s Theater Row in the fall. It will be directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller, who previously helmed shows based on “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Paddington Bear,” and “Winnie the Pooh.” It promises to feature the show’s classic songs and familiar characters such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar, The Count, and Gabriella.

Jim Parsons to star in ‘A Man of No Importance’

Jim Parsons, who has appeared on Broadway multiple times in recent years (“Harvey,” “An Act of God,” “The Normal Heart”), will star in an Off-Broadway revival of “A Man of No Importance,” a rarely-performed 2002 musical based on the 1994 Albert Finney film about a gay bus conductor in 1963 Dublin who has an affection for Oscar Wilde plays. It will be presented in the fall at Classic Stage Company in the East Village and directed by John Doyle, who recently resigned as the company’s artistic director.

‘Camelot’ revival moved to the spring

Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of the golden age musical “Camelot” has been delayed – but not for long. The production, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher (who previously helmed the LCT revivals of “South Pacific,” “The King and I,” and “My Fair Lady”), will open in the spring instead of the fall. No reason was cited for the change. LCT, which is known for the opulent production values of its musical revivals, recently endured a rough season, with the new musical “Flying Over Sunset” and a revival of Thornton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth” both performing poorly at the box office.