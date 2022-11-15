amBroadway | Ralph Fiennes plays Robert Moses Off-Broadway, ‘Walking with Ghosts’ ends run and more

Ralph Fiennes plays Robert Moses in hit Off-Broadway drama

The hottest ticket in town right now is “Straight Line Crazy,” English playwright David Hare’s new bio drama starring Ralph Fiennes as the legendary and notorious city planner Robert Moses, which is playing the Shed at Hudson Yards. This marks Fiennes’ first stage performance in New York since 2006.

While the drama itself (which depicts Moses at the beginning and the end of his reign of power and questions his methods and motivations) is relatively flimsy and didactic, it makes for an interesting seminar on New York politics and urban design, especially for those of us who are unlikely to get around to reading Robert Caro’s voluminous biography of Moses.

More importantly, it is an effective star vehicle for Fiennes, who gives a commanding performance that evokes a brutish and complicated character out of a Shakespeare tragedy.

The limited run through Dec. 18 is sold out but a waiting list is available at theshed.org. However, one suspects it will transfer to Broadway if and when Fiennes is available.

County-flavored ‘Shucked’ set for Broadway

It’s not everyday that a show called “Shucked” (as in corn) is announced for Broadway. With direction by no less than three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (who dressed up as a piece of corn to celebrate the news), the “farm-to-fable” original musical comedy will open at the Nederlander Theatre in the spring. It will have songs by the Nashville team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and a book by Robert Horn (“Tootsie”).

‘Walking with Ghosts’ ends run, ‘Dancin’’ waiting in the wings

“Walking with Ghosts,” Gabriel Byrne’s new one-man show based on his lyrical memoir of growing up in Ireland and his journey to becoming an actor, is cutting short its Broadway run and will play its final performance on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Music Box Theatre. No reason was given for the change, but it is likely due to low box office grosses. A reimagined revival of the 1976 dance showcase “Bob Fosse’s Dancin’” will open at the Music Box Theatre in the spring. It will be directed by original cast member Wayne Cliento.

Immersive ‘Gatsby’ set for Park Central Hotel

An immersive theatrical adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” which ran for seven years in the UK will make its American debut in March at the Park Central Hotel New York (which has been renamed the Gatsy Mansion for the occasion).Upon entering at 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, theatergoers will be transported into a swinging Jazz Age party. As in “Sleep No More,” there will be opportunities to observe and follow characters such as Jay Gatsby, Nick Carraway, and Daisy and Tom Buchanan.