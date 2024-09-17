amBroadway | Marsha Mason steps in for ‘The Roommate’, ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ opening on Broadway and more

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Marsha Mason steps in for Mia Farrow in ‘The Roommate’

This weekend, immediately following opening night of the new Broadway comedy “The Roommate” with Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, Farrow tested positive for Covid. As a result, both the Saturday matinee and evening performances were canceled. On Sunday, Farrow’s role was played by none other than 82-year-old, four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason, who is the production’s associate director.

“I was called to step in by the producers while enjoying a lovely Sunday morning in Connecticut, and of course, came right to the City,” Mason said in a statement. “These moments in the theater are equally exciting and terrifying, and the audience helped make it a fun ride. I was exhilarated to play opposite Patti and especially heartened to be able to pinch hit for my Connecticut dear friend and neighbor, Mia, who is quite marvelous in the role.”

The incident brings back memories of December 2022, shortly after the reopening of Broadway following the pandemic shutdown, when countless Broadway shows had to cancel performances due to performers testing positive for COVID.

‘Buena Vista Social Club’ set for Broadway

“Buena Vista Social Club,” a new musical celebrating the music of Cuba’s mid-century golden age, will open on Broadway later this season, beginning previews at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Feb. 21. The musical is inspired by the album and documentary of the same name, in which a group of Cuban musicians recorded an album over seven days in Havana in 1996, creating an international phenomenon. It premiered last season in a sold-out production at the Atlantic Theater Company. It will feature an Afro-Cuban band of international musicians and dance choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

“I first heard the Buena Vista Social Club as a precocious youngster growing up in Nairobi, wearing out the original album from my father’s eclectic CD collection,” director Saheem Ali said in a statement. “Though we spoke Swahili and not Spanish, I memorized the lyrics in my broken accent. I felt connected to the beautiful songs embodying the spirit of a distant culture.”

‘Stereophonic’ receives final extension of limited run

David Adjmi’s Tony Award-winning recording studio drama “Stereophonic,” the breakout success of last season, will extend its Broadway run at the Golden Theatre one last time through Jan. 12. However, the entire original cast will only be around through Sept. 29, on which date Juliana Canfield, Tom Pecinka, and Sarah Pidgeon will play their final performances. Beginning Oct. 1, Amy Forsyth and Rebecca Naomi Jones will take over as Diana and Holly, respectively, and understudy Benjamin Anthony Anderson will take as Peter.

‘Elf’ to return to Broadway for the holidays

The holiday family musical “Elf,” which debuted on Broadway in 2010 and went on to become a favorite of regional theaters, will return on Broadway for a limited holiday-time run beginning Nov. 9 at the Marquis Theatre. The role of Buddy the Elf (originated in the original 2003 film by Will Ferrell) will be played by Grey Henson (“Mean Girls,” “Shucked”). In addition to “Elf,” “Annie,” another family-friendly musical, will receive a short New York run during the holidays at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.