Brooke Shields calls her ‘Law & Order: SVU’ role ‘gut wrenching’

“Law and Order: SVU” has kept a tight lid on the role Brooke Shields will play on the upcoming 19th season of the NBC series. But at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, the actress chatted about her “complicated” character as she sat front row at the Sachin & Babi show at the New York Bar Association in midtown.

“We’re discovering the character,” she said of her mysterious recurring role. “It’s pretty complicated and it’s gut wrenching. What’s so amazing about the show is that the characters are so rich and layered, and they’re just filtering me through it.”

Shields — who appeared in a guest role on “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” in 2006 — will star opposite Mariska Hargitay (Lt. Olivia Benson), and her character is said to “shake up Benson’s world,” according to an NBC release.

Shields has been busy, busy on the show, which will air Sept. 27. NBC said she’ll appear in the third episode, airing in October.

Besides that, Shields said, it’s juggling photo shoots and dropping her kids off at school. “I switch sensibilities like five times a day.” Like a dance, yes? “Yes, and I’ll just keep on dancing.”

(With Meghan Giannotta)