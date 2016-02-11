Bruce Springsteen autobiography ‘Born to Run’ will be released Sept. 27

The musician has been writing his autobiography for seven years.

Bruce Springsteen will release an autobiography, titled “Born to Run,” on Sept. 27.

Springsteen has been writing “Born to Run,” sharing the name of his third album and popular single, for seven years. He began after performing with the E Street Band at the Super Bowl XLII halftime show in 2009, according to a post on his website.

The book will be published by Simon & Schuster in hardcover, ebook and audio in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and India.

“Born to Run” will give readers an insight into Springsteen’s life growing up in Freehold, New Jersey, as well as more details about his career as a musician.

“With disarming candor, he also tells for the first time the story of the personal struggles that inspired his best work, and shows us why the song ‘Born to Run’ reveals more than we previously realized,” the post says.

According to the announcement, Springsteen said he tried to be as open as possible about himself.

“Writing about yourself is a funny business,” he says in his book. “But in a project like this, the writer has made one promise, to show the reader his mind. In these pages, I’ve tried to do this.”