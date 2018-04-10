Not since the end of “Armageddon” has Bruce Willis been burned this hard.

Comedy Central announced that the action movie icon will be the featured roastee of the network’s semiannual night of barbs and insults. The “Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis” is set to tape this summer in Los Angeles, with an airdate to be announced soon afterward.

“This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless a------- for a couple hours,” Willis said in a statement.

Willis joins an eclectic lineup of past roastees that includes Justin Bieber, William Shatner, James Franco, and the current president of the United States, Donald Trump. The last go-round, it was actor Rob Lowe in the hot seat enduring insults from the assembled comedians (and Ann Coulter, for some reason).

Willis is best known for his every-man action hero John McClane from the “Die Hard” franchise, as well as acting as the centerpiece of cinema’s greatest plot twist in M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Sixth Sense.” The 63-year-old star has had a strange late-career run of films in recent years, however, culminating in director Eli Roth’s ill-timed “Death Wish” remake in early 2018.

There’s plenty of material there, is all we’re saying.

“Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance and death itself,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman. “Yet nothing has prepared him for this Roast.”