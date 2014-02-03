Bruno Mars parties in NYC after Super Bowl halftime performance

From one party to another! After nailing his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, Grammy winner Bruno Mars headed …

After nailing his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, Grammy winner Bruno Mars headed to TAO Downtown with family and close friends.

Arriving around 10 p.m., the 28-year-old was “ready to get the party started,” doing a round of shots at the bar with his crew and hightailing it to the dance floor when a Michael Jackson tune came on, said a spy.

“Everyone danced all night long,” the witness said. “At one point Bruno got in the middle of a dance circle as the crowd cheered.”