Just weeks after getting smashed and making out courtside at a Knicks game, new BFFs Cara Delevingne and Michelle Rodriguez were spotted romping around Paris yesterday.

The ladies were photographed leaving the Chanel fashion show together, which Delevinge, 21, modeled in and actress Rodriguez, 35, watched. In the waiting car, which drove the gals to a hotel, Rodriguez was photographed holding a small bottle of booze, while Delevinge made faces at photogs.