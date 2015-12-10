‘Carol,’ ‘Fargo’ lead 2016 Golden Globe nominations

Ricky Gervais will return to host the festivities, which are slated to air on NBC Jan. 10.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the 2016 Golden Globe nominees Thursday morning in Beverly Hills, California.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association culled Angela Bassett, America Ferrera, Chloë Grace Moretz and Dennis Quaid to reveal the nominees.

Ricky Gervais will return to host the festivities, which are slated to air on NBC Jan. 10.

Scroll down for the list of nominees.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Carol”

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

“The Revenant”

“Room”

“Spotlight”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Carol”

Brie Larson, “Room”

Rooney Mara, “Carol”

Saoirse Ronan, “Brooklyn”

Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bryan Cranston, “Trumbo”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

Michael Fassbender, “Steve Jobs”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Danish Girl”

Will Smith, “Concussion”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“The Big Short”

“Joy”

“The Martian”

“Spy”

“Trainwreck”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy”

Melissa McCarthy, “Spy”

Amy Schumer, “Trainwreck”

Maggie Smith, “The Lady in the Van”

Lily Tomlin, “Grandma”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, “The Big Short”

Steve Carell, “The Big Short”

Matt Damon, “The Martian”

Al Pacino, “Danny Collins”

Mark Ruffalo, “Infinitely Polar Bear”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Anomalisa”

“The Good Dinosaur”

“Inside Out”

“The Peanuts Movie”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“The Brand New Testament”

“The Club”

“The Fencer”

“Mustang”

“Son of Saul”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Jane Fonda, “Youth”

Jennifer Jason Leigh, “The Hateful Eight”

Helen Mirren, “Trumbo”

Alicia Vikander, “Ex Machina”

Kate Winslet, “Steve Jobs”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Paul Dano, “Love & Mercy”

Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”

Mark Rylance, “Bridge of Spies”

Michael Shannon, “99 Homes”

Sylvester Stallone, “Creed”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Todd Haynes, “Carol”

Alejandro G. Inarritu, “The Revenant”

Tom McCarthy, “Spotlight”

George Miller, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Ridley Scott, “The Martian”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emma Donaghue, “Room”

Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, “Spotlight”

Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, “The Big Short”

Aaron Sorkin, “Steve Jobs”

Quentin Tarantino, “The Hateful Light”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, “Carol”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Danish Girl”

Ennio Morricone, “The Hateful Eight”

Daniel Pemberton, “Steve Jobs”

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Alva Noto, “The Revenant”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Love Me Like You Do,” “Fifty Shades of Grey”

“One Kind of Love,” “Love & Mercy”

“See You Again,” “Furious 7”

“Simple Song #3,” “Youth”

“Writing’s on the Wall,” “Spectre”

Best Television Series, Drama

“Empire”

“Game of Thrones”

“Mr. Robot”

“Narcos”

“Outlander”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Eva Green, “Penny Dreadful”

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Wagner Moura, “Narcos”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Casual”

“Mozart in the Jungle”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Scream Queens”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

Rob Lowe, “The Grinder”

Patrick Stewart, “Blunt Talk”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“American Crime”

“American Horror Story: Hotel”

“Fargo”

“Flesh & Bone”

“Wolf Hall”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kirsten Dunst, “Fargo”

Lady Gaga, “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Sarah Hay, “Flesh & Bone”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Queen Latifah, “Bessie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Oscar Isaac, “Show Me a Hero”

David Oyelowo, “Nightingale”

Mark Rylance, “Wolf Hall”

Patrick Wilson, “Fargo”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Maura Tierney, “The Affair”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”

Damian Lewis, “Wolf Hall”

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Tobias Menzies, “Outlander”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”