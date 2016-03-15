‘Carol’ named best LGBT film of all time by the British Film Institute

The BFI announced its list of the top 30 LGBT films of all time on Tuesday.

“Carol,” the 2015 romantic drama about the love between two women in New York in the 1950s, has been named the best LGBT film of all time by the British Film Institute.

In celebration of the BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival’s 30th anniversary, the organization announced its list of the top 30 LGBT films of all time on Tuesday. Voters included more than 100 film critics, writers and programmers. The list includes films made in 12 countries and over a span of 84 years.

Topping the list is Todd Haynes’ “Carol” (2015), followed by Andrew Haigh’s “Weekend” (2011), the Hong Kong romantic drama “Happy Together” (1997) and Ang Lee’s “Brokeback Mountain” (2005).

“Carol,” a film adaptation of “The Price of Salt,” a 1952 novel by Patricia Highsmith, was nominated for six Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards. It has been named one of the best films of 2015 by a number of critics and publications, including the American Film Institute.

Deputy Director of Festivals at the BFI praised the work of Haynes in a statement.

“Carol’s win excites us because it’s great to see a film about two women in love enjoy such prominence, particularly given cinema’s relative lack of lesbian content, and it’s such an extraordinarily fine film which has had near universal praise from critics and curators,” she said.

Haynes (“I’m Not There,” “Velvet Goldmine”) said the BFI festival has supported his work for years, and he is grateful for this honor.

“I’m so proud to have Carol voted as the top LGBT film of all time,” he said in a statement. “Carol is in illustrious company with so many films I love, from Brokeback Mountain and Un Chant d’Amour to Happy Together and My Own Private Idaho.”

“Carol” is still playing at Village East Cinema and East 86th Street Cinema in Manhattan.