Casey Affleck, Summer Phoenix split after 10 years marriage

More members of the Affleck family are headed for divorce court.

Casey Affleck and his wife of nearly a decade, fellow actress Summer Phoenix, confirmed their separation to gossip site Just Jared Wednesday.

The pair “remain very close friends,” according to Affleck’s rep.

Affleck, 40, follows in the footsteps of older bro Ben Affleck, 43, who split from wife Jennifer Garner, 43, last summer.

The “Gone Baby Gone” actor was first introduced to Phoenix, 37, by her older brother, Joaquin Phoenix, 41. The couple began dating in 2000 and wed in 2006. They share two young sons, Indiana and Atticus.