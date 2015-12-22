CBGB may be headed to Newark Airport: Report

CBGB, one of the most iconic clubs in the history of punk rock, closed its Bowery location in 2006. But new photos suggest that the club is coming back.

It won’t reopen in Bushwick, Brooklyn, or in Ridgewood, Queens, as have some clubs pushed out of Manhattan. Its next location will be at Newark Airport and it will be a restaurant, according to photos tweeted by Radio station WFMU.

A representative for OTG management, which manages dining operations at Newark Airport, had no comment.

News of CBGB at Newark Airport first surfaced in 2014, with the announcement of new food services planned for Terminal C. In November 2014, GrubStreet reported that chef Harold Moore “hooked up” with CBGB and would serve “American fare in a fun environment recalling the legendary music venue.”

The WFMU tweet showed images of the famous signage, as well as a menu. What does one eat at CBGB? Deviled eggs, wedge salads, bowls of French onion soup and Kobe beef hot chili dogs, apparently.

There’s no word yet on whether any music will be played at the new location.

CBGB, which stands for Country, Bluegrass and Blues, was opened by the late Hilly Kristal in 1973. Bands like Television, the Ramones and Blondie played some of their first shows at CBGB. Patti Smith played the last show there on Oct. 15, 2006.