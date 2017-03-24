Celebrate Waffle Day with Leslie Knope of ‘Parks and Recreation’

Nobody knows the value of waffles better than Leslie Knope, the main character (and main waffle-lover) of “Parks and Recreation.” Though we said goodbye to Leslie and Pawnee when the series finale aired on Feb. 24, 2015, her love for the breakfast delight lives on.

In honor of Saturday’s International Waffle Day designation, we rounded up Leslie’s best quotes about the delicious dish.

1. “We need to remember what’s important in life. Friends, waffles, and work. Or waffles, friends, work. It doesn’t matter. But work is third.”

2. Leslie: “Why would anyone eat anything except breakfast food?” Ron: “People are idiots, Leslie.”

3. “I mean, am I living the dream? I don’t know. Did I also just walk past a food truck and buy myself a waffle sundae? Yes!”

4. “Everyone should love waffles. If they don’t, they’re crazy.”

5. “And yes, every diner claims their waffles are the best waffles in the world. But somewhere, in some town, there really are the best waffles – so rich, and so gold-brown, and so delicious that anyone tasted them would decide never to leave that town. Somewhere, those waffles exist. Why can’t it be here?”

So, do you agree with Leslie? Are waffles the best, or do pancakes deserve the title?