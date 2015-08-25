Quantcast
Alison Brie and Dave Franco are engaged, reports say | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are engaged, reports say

By
0
comments
Posted on

Actress Alison Brie was spotted wearing an engagement ring at a screening of her new film “Sleeping With Other People” on Monday night, reports say.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

And the lucky husband-to-be? None other than fellow actor Dave Franco of “Neighbors.” Franco, of course, is the little brother of James Franco.

Brie, 32, best known for her role as Trudy Campbell in “Mad Men,” and Franco, 30, have been dating for more than three years, E! Online reports.

In her new movie, Brie plays the role of a serial cheater, so let’s hope she didn’t play her portrayal on any personal experiences for Franco’s sake!

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC