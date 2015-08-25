Alison Brie and Dave Franco are engaged, reports say | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Actress Alison Brie was spotted wearing an engagement ring at a screening of her new film “Sleeping With Other People” on Monday night, reports say.

And the lucky husband-to-be? None other than fellow actor Dave Franco of “Neighbors.” Franco, of course, is the little brother of James Franco.

Brie, 32, best known for her role as Trudy Campbell in “Mad Men,” and Franco, 30, have been dating for more than three years, E! Online reports.

In her new movie, Brie plays the role of a serial cheater, so let’s hope she didn’t play her portrayal on any personal experiences for Franco’s sake!