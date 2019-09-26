Nearly 200 items belonging to beloved celebrity chef, author and television personality Anthony Bourdain will be up for auction next month.

The online auction, hosted by Lark Mason Associates, will run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 30 and will feature artwork, books, clothing, furniture and other items that Bourdain personally acquired throughout his life.

Among the unique offerings: A custom Bob Kramer steel and meteorite chef's knife with an estimated value between $4,000 and $6,000 as well as early drafts or manuscripts of his writings, including “A Bone in the Throat," which is valued between $700 and $1,000. For fans who don’t have that much dough to throw around, a chrome duck press from the Paris episode of “The Layover” has an estimated auction price between $200 and $300.

Folks can check out some of the items on auction at Lark Mason Associates’ East Harlem gallery, located at 227 E. 120th St., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Oct. 9.

A “significant” portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at his alma mater, The Culinary Institute of America in upstate New York. The scholarship, established in Bourdain's honor following his death, helps CIA students pay for study abroad and international cuisine and culture programs offered at the school. The remaining proceeds will go to Bourdain’s estate.

“We are deeply honored that the Bourdain family has chosen to further Anthony’s curiosity and passion for learning through this generous donation that will support CIA students in their journeys,” CIA president Dr. Tim Ryan said in a statement about the auction. “The ability to travel and experience other cuisines and cultures firsthand is a priceless gift that will ensure that his legacy lives on in the future leaders of the food world.”

Bourdain, who sharpened his chef skills in kitchens around Manhattan, took the culinary world by storm in 1999 with his famous New Yorker piece “Don’t Eat Before Reading This.” Over the decades he became one of the most famous and celebrated chefs through such television series as “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown” as well as by his pen with “Kitchen Confidential” and “Medium Raw.”

Bourdain, 61, was found dead on June 8, 2018, in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming an episode of CNN’s “Parts Unknown.” His cause of death was suicide, according to a statement released by the network.

With Meghan Giannotta