Big Apple Buzz | John Legend and Chrissy Teigen selling Nolita apartment, SNL’s Staten Island boys buy big boat, and more

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are selling their Manhattan apartment, which connects two penthouses in Nolita for $18 million. They purchased the first unit in 2018 for $9.02 million and the second unit in 2020 for $7.7 million.

Legend told the Wall Street Journal, “We’ve realized that because of work and everything, we’re really mostly going to be in Los Angeles, so we’re going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we’re doing in L.A.” The Grammy and Oscar winner added, “We love being there. But we’re just not there enough to justify putting in the time and energy to combine apartments.”………..

Tweaking the lyric law

A gaggle of music greats, led by Brooklyn’s own member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z, are asking New York State for a change in a law that allows rap lyrics to be used as evidence in criminal trials.

The celebs who have signed a letter making their case for the Empire State’s lawmakers to back the proposed change include: Meek Mill, Fat Joe, Robin Thicke, Yo Gotti and Kelly Rowland. The high-profile musicians say the law would bolster artists’ freedom of expression.

“This is a long time coming,” Alex Spiro, Jay-Z’s attorney (who drafted the letter) told Rolling Stone. “By changing the law here, you do a lot of good for the cases that it affects, but you also send a message that progress is coming. We expect it will be followed in a lot of places.” …….

They bought a boat

A comedian and Kim Kardashian‘s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson can now add owner of an orange 57-year-old Staten Island Ferry boat to his resume.

Along with his Saturday Night Live colleague and fellow Staten Island native, Colin Jost, Davidson joined a consortium of New Yorkers who placed the winning bid in an auction that ended on Jan 19.

Sources say the group are considering turning the ferry into “an arts and entertainment venue.” Paul Italia, a comedy club owner who did the bidding for the group, told the New York Times, that the ferry, called the John F. Kennedy, “had a special place in their hearts as Staten Island natives.”

Flay’s market for ‘Misfits’

Bobby Flay recently opened the doors to his pantry, which is packed with specialty ingredients and cooking staples, reports People.

The Food Network chef gave online grocery service Misfits Market a tour of where he stores his grocery items in a video shared on Instagram on Jan. 16.

“People always ask me about my pantry which I love because it opens up lots of ideas when it comes to cooking,” Flay, who is Misfits Market’s chef-in-residence, explained in the clip.

The very organized pantry included a robust section of Italian ingredients including “an array of dried pastas” in “different shapes, different sizes, and different flavors.”

Rihanna and Rocky

The weather may be frigid, but Rihanna is staying warm in Big Apple restaurants. Dining out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the songstress turned makeup and clothing mogul, was spotted at Manhattan hotspot Carbone on Jan. 20.

A few nights later, on Jan. 22, the couple was seen enjoying another dinner date down in Soho. Prior to dinner, a source told the Daily Mail that Rihanna was at a music studio in Brooklyn.

It has been six years since her last album, Anti, was released in January 2016.

We hear…

Sir Ivan Wilzig invited 100 of his party loving friends to dress up as creatures of the jungle for his Wild Animal themed Birthday Party at his $25 million penthouse in Miami on Jan. 6.

The caped singer whose latest music video “Get Together” garnered two million views on You Tube, went all out for his 66th birthday bash and hired Chef Roble of Bravo fame to create his Natal feast.

Guests included Peter Thomas Roth, Mitch Modell and his brother Alan, who dressed as Tarzan. …….

Talk show host Drew Barrymore and Matthew Lillard‘s characters may not have survived past the first “Scream” movie 25 years ago, but their voices live on.

In a new interview with Blood Disgusting which was published Jan. 20, the fifth installment’s co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revealed both actors did return – just not in the flesh. Barrymore’s character Casey Becker is famously killed off in the first scene of the original film.

Executive producer Chad Villella told Bloody Disgusting, “She is the principal making announcements at the beginning of the movie when the camera pans down from the tree to find our new cast at the picnic tables.”……..

Former Real Housewives of New York cast member Jill Zarin, who is rumored to be returning to the Bravo show, and Carole Crist, the former first lady of Florida, turned heads as they plunged into the mud baths and hot springs in Costa Rica in bikinis.

Zarin, who was with her boyfriend Gary Brody, also lead the adventurous group out to sea where they spotted a group of Humpback whales before they went zip lining in the main forest where Crist, who is married to current Florida Congressman Charles Crist, was strapped into a harness with a guide……….

Sightings

Alec Baldwin was seen for the second time since surrendering his cellphone to investigators in the fatal Rust shooting, reports the Daily Mail. The 30 Rock star was spotted with two of his sons, Rafael, 6, and Leonardo, 5, at the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, although it was closed for the day, and the trio weren’t able to go inside. Baldwin was also seen on Jan. 18 making a coffee run. ….

Music impresario Barry Manilow at Fresco by Scottos in Manhattan with Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto, her mother, Marian and sister, Elaina Scotto and Gossip columnist Rob Shuter on Jan. 20……

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand having dinner at Melba’s in Harlem on Martin Luther King Day……..

Donnie Wahlberg arriving on the Blue Bloods set in downtown Manhattan on Jan. 18…….