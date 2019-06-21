LATEST PAPER
Cardi B indicted in Queens strip club brawl

Cardi B arrives at court for the first

Cardi B arrives at court for the first day of her trial addressing a misdemeanor assault charge at Queens Criminal Court on May 31. Photo Credit: Getty Images/David Dee Delgado

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury in Queens in an ongoing case that stems from an August strip club brawl, a representative for the Queens district attorney’s office said Friday.

Charges against the rapper remained unclear and would not be confirmed until after her arraignment, set for Tuesday. The chart-topping artist from the Bronx is scheduled to appear before Judge Joseph Zayas.

In October, Cardi was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of third-degree assault in relation to the alleged Aug. 29 attack.

Two bartenders at Angels NYC in Queens said they were attacked by Cardi B’s entourage. One of the bartenders was accused of having sex with Cardi’s husband, Offset. Cardi and Offset are the parents of 11-month-old Kulture.

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm at the club that night,” the rapper’s rep, Jeff Kern, told reporters in October. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

After Cardi B failed to show up for a second court date two months later, a judge issued two orders of protection for the alleged victims.

Cardi was offered a plea deal in April by the Queens District Attorney's Office, which she rejected. The deal offered her reduced charges and no jail time for a guilty plea to a class A misdemeanor. The case was presented to a grand jury following her rejection.

The rapper also made headlines on Friday for winning songwriter of the year at the 34th annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards as news of her indictment broke. The 26-year-old is the first female rapper to receive the honor, according to Billboard. 

Cardi is currently set to star in the upcoming "Hustlers" film alongside Jennifer Lopez, which is filming in New York City. The movie tells the true story of a group of Manhattan strippers who pulled off a "Robin Hood"-style scam to steal from wealthy Wall Street clients in the wake of the financial crisis.

