Rapper Cardi B turned herself into police on Monday morning in connection with an attack on two strip club bartenders in Queens over the summer.

The Bronx-born rapper was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of third-degree assault after arriving at the 109th Precinct in Flushing shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said. She is expected in court on Oct. 29.

According to reports, the Angels NYC bartenders said they were attacked on Aug. 29 after being accused of having sex with Cardi B’s husband, Offset. They reportedly said someone from Cardi B’s group threw bottles and chairs at them.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer, who performed Saturday at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival, announced the birth of her daughter Kulture, with husband Offset, in July.

Jeff Kern, a representative for the 25-year-old rapper, said she was not arrested and received a court summons charging “misdemeanors only.”

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm at the club that night,” Kern told reporters on Monday. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

Cardi B and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj made headlines in September after the two got into a fight that was captured on video and shared on social media during a New York Fashion Week party, continuing an ongoing feud.

With Reuters