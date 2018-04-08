Rapper Cardi B revealed that she's pregnant on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, after months of speculation by fans.

Wearing a white fitted dress, the Grammy-nominated artist showed off her baby bump while performing. Her fiance, Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, meanwhile posted their photo on Instagram with a caption saying, "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed."

Cardi B's "SNL" performance included "Bodak Yellow," "Bartier Cardi" and "Be Careful."

The Bronx native released her album "Invasion of Privacy" on April 6 — about 10 months after her single, "Bodak Yellow," debuted.

Cardi is also heading on tour with Bruno Mars this fall, bringing that “Finesse” to Barclays Center Oct. 4 and 5.