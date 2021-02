Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

First Mary-Kate Olsen got engaged to Olivier Sarkozy, and now it looks like younger sis Elizabeth Olsen is prepping to walk down the aisle.

According to Us Weekly, Elizabeth is engaged to her actor beau Boyd Holbrook.

Elizabeth, 25, and Holbrook, 32, who reportedly live together in Brooklyn, started dating in 2012 while filming the flick “Very Good Girls.”