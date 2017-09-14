Fergie and Josh Duhamel split after 8 years of marriage | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Another long lasting Hollywood marriage is coming to an end.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel told People Magazine Thursday they are separating after eight years of marriage.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” the couple said in a statement. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” the couple said in a statement.

The Black Eyed Peas singer, 42, and “How to Win a Date with Tad Hamilton” star, 44, have a 4-year-old son Axl.