Quantcast
Fergie and Josh Duhamel split after 8 years of marriage | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Fergie and Josh Duhamel split after 8 years of marriage

By
0
comments
Posted on

Another long lasting Hollywood marriage is coming to an end.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Fergie and Josh Duhamel told People Magazine Thursday they are separating after eight years of marriage.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” the couple said in a statement. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” the couple said in a statement.

The Black Eyed Peas singer, 42, and “How to Win a Date with Tad Hamilton” star, 44, have a 4-year-old son Axl.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC