They may play twisted villains, hard-nosed cops and a fledgling superhero. But off-screen, the cast of the TV show “Gotham” are a friendly bunch.

The show, filmed in New York City, explores the origins of Batman. During a lighthearted game at New York City Comic Con, cast members were quizzed about each other. And even they were surprised by some of the answers.

"Gotham" airs Thursdays on Fox.

Which member’s mother appeared as Magenta in a production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show?”

Morena Baccarin, who plays Dr. Leslie Thompkins. Her mother is Brazilian actress Vera Setta. Baccarin grew up in New York City and attended LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts and Juilliard. She is known for her work on “Homeland” and “Deadpool.” Baccarin is married to cast member Ben McKenzie, who plays Det. Jim Gordon.

Which cast member once served as an altar boy at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome?

Donal Logue, who plays Detective Harvey Bullock, recently named Captain of the Gotham City Police Department. Logue is the son of Catholic missionaries from Ireland and has appeared in a number of films and television shows including “Vikings,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Grounded for Life.”

Which cast member had a 102 fever at their audition for “Gotham”?

David Mazouz, who plays a young Bruce Wayne/Batman. The 16-year-old actor has been working on the show since it premiered in 2014.

Which cast member has been to the North Pole?

Robin Lord Taylor, who plays Oswald Cobblepot, better known as “The Penguin.” He said he was once on a boat about 20 miles from the North Pole.

Which cast member’s father used to play Pooh sticks with the real-life Christopher Robin?

Sean Pertwee, the English actor who portrays Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s fiercely loyal guardian and protector. Pertwee’s father, actor Jon Pertwee, played with Christopher Robin Milne, the son of author A.A. Milne, who created the iconic “Winnie the Pooh” books.

Which cast member is legally blind and had to wear an eye patch as a child?

Camren Bicondova, who plays a young Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Bicondova is an accomplished dancer who grew up in California. “I had to go to sleepovers and wear a freaking eyepatch!” she recounted during the panel.

Which cast member has an animal tattooed on their toe?

Erin Richards, who plays Barbara Kean. The Welsh-born actress reluctantly got the tattoo after challenging six of her friends to come to the U.S. for a visit. All six of them have camels tattooed on their big toe. She didn’t think they would do it but after all made the visit she got a small tattoo.

This cast member has never seen the movie “Titanic.”

Ben McKenzie, who plays the lead role, Det. James Gordon of the Gotham City Police Department. McKenzie is also known for his work in the “The O.C.” and “Southland.” Other cast members gasped in mock horror when they heard he hadn’t seen the classic film. “I’ve got a cold, cold heat,” he joked. Co-star Morena Baccarin, his real-life wife, joked they could watch it during an upcoming date night.