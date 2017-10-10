If you thought the past three seasons of “Gotham” were twisted, you haven’t seen anything yet.

The Batman origin story, which is filmed in the city, is heading to a crucial peak, said executive producer Danny Cannon.

“Basically season four is about going crazy bananas,” Cannon told reporters at New York Comic Con on Sunday. “And out of that, Gotham will need a true hero. Before that hero could exist, we have to like, burn down the city, basically.”

Viewers have spent the past three seasons watching Det. Jim Gordon take on a rogues gallery of demented villains in a desperate battle to keep Gotham City (a fictional version of New York City) safe while a young Bruce Wayne struggles to find his way after the murder of his parents.

Now teenage Bruce is testing out his fighting skills as a vigilante, donning an early version of his iconic Batman suit.

“The writer’s room is on fire this year,” said Cory Michael Smith, who plays Edward Nygma/The Riddler.

One of the surprises in store for this season is an unlikely alliance between Nygma, Dr. Leslie Thompkins (Morena Baccarin) and Butch Gilzean/Solomon Grundy (Drew Powell).

“It’s the dream team you didn’t know you needed,” Powell laughed.

The three get together in The Narrows, a seedy, underground society in Gotham which hosts a brutal fight club.

“There’s a lot of fighting, a lot of blood,” Baccarin said. “I’m the doctor there.”

Baccarin said Thompkins is trying to help people after a brutal last season which found her infected with a rage-inducing virus and widowed at the hand of her former love, Gordon (who saved her from her murderous husband).

Meanwhile, Grundy, who has been resurrected in the swamp after being shot in the head at the end of last season, forgets his previous hatred of Nygma and the three of them end up at the fight club.

“It works out surprisingly well,” Smith added.

This season also sees star Ben McKenzie, who plays Gordon, take a turn behind the camera to write and direct an episode. He and Baccarin, who got married last June at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, joked that he worked on the script during their honeymoon.

Unlike the shifting alliances on the show, the cast is a close-knit group.

“We really love to be together,” Powell said. “I do not take that for granted because it doesn’t always happen in our business.”

Get to know the stars of ‘Gotham’ They may play twisted villains, hard-nosed cops and a fledgling superhero. But off-screen, the cast of the TV show “Gotham” are a friendly bunch. The show, filmed in New York City, explores the origins of Batman. During a lighthearted game at New York City Comic Con, cast members were quizzed about each other. And even they were surprised by some of the answers: Which member’s mother appeared as Magenta in a production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show?” Morena Baccarin, who plays Dr. Leslie Thompkins. Her mother is Brazilian actress Vera Setta. Baccarin grew up in New York City and attended LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts and Juilliard. She is known for her work on “Homeland” and “Deadpool.” Baccarin is married to cast member Ben McKenzie, who plays Det. Jim Gordon. Which cast member once served as an altar boy at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome? Donal Logue, who plays Detective Harvey Bullock, recently named Captain of the Gotham City Police Department. Logue is the son of Catholic missionaries from Ireland and has appeared in a number of films and television shows including “Vikings,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Grounded for Life.” Which cast member had a 102 fever at their audition for “Gotham”? David Mazouz, who plays a young Bruce Wayne/Batman. The 16-year-old actor has been working on the show since it premiered in 2014. Which cast member has been to the North Pole? Robin Lord Taylor, who plays Oswald Cobblepot, better known as “The Penguin.” He said he was once on a boat about 20 miles from the North Pole. Which cast member’s father used to play Pooh sticks with the real-life Christopher Robin? Sean Pertwee, the English actor who portrays Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s fiercely loyal guardian and protector. Pertwee’s father, actor Jon Pertwee, played with Christopher Robin Milne, the son of author A.A. Milne, who created the iconic “Winnie the Pooh” books. Which cast member is legally blind and had to wear an eye patch as a child? Camren Bicondova, who plays a young Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Bicondova is an accomplished dancer who grew up in California. “I had to go to sleepovers and wear a freaking eyepatch!” she recounted during the panel. Which cast member has an animal tattooed on their toe? Erin Richards, who plays Barbara Kean. The Welsh-born actress reluctantly got the tattoo after challenging six of her friends to come to the U.S. for a visit. All six of them have camels tattooed on their big toe. She didn’t think they would do it but after all made the visit she got a small tattoo. This cast member has never seen the movie “Titanic.” Ben McKenzie, who plays the lead role, Det. James Gordon of the Gotham City Police Department. McKenzie is also known for his work in the “The O.C.” and “Southland.” Other cast members gasped in mock horror when they heard he hadn’t seen the classic film. “I’ve got a cold, cold heat,” he joked. Co-star Morena Baccarin, his real-life wife, joked they could watch it during an upcoming date night.