J.K. Rowling, Eddie Redmayne to come to Carnegie Hall for screening of ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ | amNewYork

J.K. Rowling, Eddie Redmayne to come to Carnegie Hall for screening of ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

Fantastic news for New York Potterheads.

This fall, fans will have the opportunity to catch the latest film from J.K. Rowling’s world of wizardry — with the author herself.

A special advanced screening of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will take place at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 12, as part of a benefit for the Lumos Foundation USA, a children’s rights charity founded by Rowling, 50.

Eddie Redmayne, who stars as Newt Scamander in the 1920s New York-set movie, will also be in attendance. The British actor, 34, and the “Harry Potter” author will take the stage for a discussion at the film, which marks Rowling’s first effort as a screenwriter.

Tickets range from $25 to $1,000 and are on sale now at carnegiehall.org.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will hit movie theaters around the country on Nov. 18.

