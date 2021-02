Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Aww!

Engaged couple Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg looked oh-so-cute at Wednesday night’s launch party for Brancott Estate Flight Song wines at PH-D at the Dream Downtown.

According to an eyewitness, Greenberg “adoringly kept an eye on Jamie all evening as she worked the room and chatted with friends.”