John Mayer and Katy Perry break up: report | amNewYork

John Mayer and Katy Perry are done making beautiful music together — yet again.

The on-again, off-again couple has called it quits, a source told E! News, with Perry calling things off within the last few days. The reason behind the split wasn’t reported.

Engagement rumors surrounded the pop starlet and the musician as of late, though Mayer was nowhere in sight during Perry’s recent trip to London and Milan for Fashion Week. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer was also sans her 37-year-old beau at Miley Cyrus’ Saturday concert in Los Angeles, where she and Cyrus smooched during the performance.

The pair, who collaborated on the tune “Who You Love” on Mayer’s most recent album, have been on and off since 2012, but had been going strong since March 2013.