Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in post-op photo after cancer surgery, says she’s ‘ready to rock’ | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the face of cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

The Emmy-winning actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday she was “feeling happy and ready to rock” after coming out of surgery for her breast cancer diagnosis.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery,” she wrote. “Hey cancer, “F— you!” Here’s my first post-op photo.”

Last month, Louis-Dreyfus’ sons created a video celebrating their mom’s last day of chemo, set to Michael Jackson’s “Beat it.”

Louis-Dreyfus, 57, famous for her comedic roles as former U.S. President Selina Meyer on HBO’s “Veep” and Elaine Benes on Seinfeld, first said she was battling breast cancer in September.

In an Instagram post at the time, she wrote: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

A representative for Louis-Dreyfus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.