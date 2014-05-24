Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are married: reports | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married in Florence Saturday, according to reports.

The reality-TV star and rapper were married at the Forte di Belvedere o di San Giorgio Firenze in Florence, Italy, according to Page Six. The were wed by North Miami, Fla. Rev. Rich Wilkerson Jr., People magazine reported, in front of a wall of flowers.

Andrea Bocelli sang as Kardashian was walked down the aisle by her stepfather Bruce Jenner, according to People.

Kardashian, 33 and West, 36 have a daughter together, North West.