Lady Gaga undeserving of Oscar nom, Linda Perry says | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Songwriter Linda Perry has a beef about Lady Gaga’s Oscar nomination and on Monday everyone heard about it.

Perry, 50, who has co-written hits such as Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” and Pink’s “Get the Party Started,” said on Twitter Monday that songwriter Diane Warren should get all the credit for “Til it Happens to You,” from the documentary “The Hunting Ground,” which has earned Gaga the Oscar nod.

“I have Diane’s original demo with her singing,” Perry tweeted. “The only line that has been changed [is] ‘Till you’re at the end, the end of your rope.’”

Amongst a series of tweets, Perry added, “Chances … Gaga contributed a few words. Is that writing? Not in my book.”

Warren lept to the defense of the “Born This Way” singer, tweeting: “The song is the result of a special collaboration between myself and Lady Gaga. As Lady Gaga and I have consistly said.”

Gaga herself didn’t step into the ring, but retweeted Warren’s postings.