Lena Dunham got the “SNL” party treatment following her hosting gig on the NBC show this weekend.

After completing the episode, the “Girls” creator headed to Asellina at the Gansevoort Park Avenue to celebrate.

Dunham, 27, partied alongside boyfriend Jack Antonoff and famous pals including “Girls” co-star Allison Williams and Taylor Swift.

According to a witness, Dunham looked “great,” rocking form-fitting black pants, a print top and red heels.