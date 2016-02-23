Leonardo DiCaprio lookalike Konrad Annerud becomes Barneys model | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Our favorite celebrity doppelgänger has finally made it — and right here in New York City.

Konrad Annerud shot to Internet stardom last year when the world discovered his staggering resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio. And not just any ol’ Leo — every Millennial’s dreamboat, turn-of-the-century Leo.*swoon* … Now the Swede has booked his first modeling gig, with none other than Barneys New York. You’ll find the one-time bartender and budding musician gracing Barneys’ Ralph Lauren Purple Label campaign.

And with that typical late ’90s Leo attitude, Annerud doesn’t care what people think of how he got here. “Even if all people talk about is the fact that I’m a look-alike, [expletive] those guys, I’m here in NYC modeling,” the 21-year-old told Barneys’ online mag.