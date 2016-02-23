Quantcast
Leonardo DiCaprio lookalike Konrad Annerud becomes Barneys model | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio lookalike Konrad Annerud becomes Barneys model

By
0
comments
Posted on

Our favorite celebrity doppelgänger has finally made it — and right here in New York City.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Konrad Annerud shot to Internet stardom last year when the world discovered his staggering resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio. And not just any ol’ Leo — every Millennial’s dreamboat, turn-of-the-century Leo.*swoon* … Now the Swede has booked his first modeling gig, with none other than Barneys New York. You’ll find the one-time bartender and budding musician gracing Barneys’ Ralph Lauren Purple Label campaign.

And with that typical late ’90s Leo attitude, Annerud doesn’t care what people think of how he got here. “Even if all people talk about is the fact that I’m a look-alike, [expletive] those guys, I’m here in NYC modeling,” the 21-year-old told Barneys’ online mag.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC