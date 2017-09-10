Leslie Jones, Patricia Clarkson, more gush over Christian Siriano at New York Fashion Week | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Christian Siriano doesn’t have to convince celebs to show up at his runway shows.

A virtual lovefest swirled around the designer’s Fashion Week show late in the afternoon on Saturday.

“He should run for president,” gushed Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson, dressed in a Siriano burgundy frock with pleated sleeves and a high slit. “First and foremost I like him as a man and as a person… He doesn’t design for a certain type — he designs for all ages, all sizes, all colors.”

Clarkson said she hadn’t attended any other Fashion Week shows besides Siriano’s.

“I’m starting a new, real relationship with him,” she said.

The “House of Cards” star wasn’t the only one singing his praises.

“His clothes fit,” said actress and singer Vanessa Williams. “I told him to send me something as long as it had stretch, and look at this: It’s perfect. I didn’t even have to try it on,” she said of her sparkling coppery cocktail number.

But no one was more emphatic about her affection for the designer than Leslie Jones, who breezed in late to the show, cocooned in a vivid fuchsia cape designed by Siriano.

“I love him to pieces because he saved my life, “ said the actress and comedian. Jones was referring to the time when, in search of a dress for the premiere of the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot, she was reportedly turned down by a slew of designers until Siriano stepped up.

“He loves color and I love color and everything he makes for me, makes me feel so beautiful,” she said. And isn’t that what it’s all about?