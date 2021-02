Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lindsay Lohan, the stage actor?!

The troubled star is set to make her professional stage debut this fall in London, nabbing a role in David Mamet’s play “Speed-the-Plow,” a satirical take on Hollywood, producers have announced.

The show is set to run from Sept. 24-Nov. 29.