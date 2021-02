Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hollywood’s “It” girl is off the market.

Oscar-winning Brooklyn resident Lupita Nyong’o is dating Somali-born rapper K’Naan, who is also based in New York, according to Us Weekly. The two have quietly been seeing each other since September.

“She loves his humanitarianism,” a friend of the singer’s told the magazine. “They’re both passionate about African issues.”

K’Naan, 36, has two sons whom the 31-year-old “12 Years a Slave” star hasn’t yet met.