Longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer was fired from his post Wednesday morning after NBC News received a detailed complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace from a colleague, the network said.

"While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC said in a statement.

Lauer's "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie read the statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack at the start of Wednesday morning's show, saying she had been informed of his ouster only moments before the broadcast began.

"We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these last few weeks: How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?" she said alongside Hoda Kotb.

Kotb, who has called Lauer, 59, a friend for the past 15 years, said this was a "very tough morning" for her.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

"It's hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know who walks in this building every single day," she said.

The co-anchors initially said they did not have information about the incident other than what the statement provided, but ensured viewers that they would be covering the story in as transparent a manner as possible.

NBC News reporter Stephanie Gosk said the colleague who filed the report accused Lauer of misconduct in the workplace "throughout 2014."

Al Roker also commented on Lauer's termination by adding, "We're dealing with the news about a friend of 30 years and we're all trying to process it."

According to Fortune Magazine, Lauer signed a two-year deal in 2016 that would pay him $20 million per year. He joined "Today" in January 1994. The anchor has interviewed presidents George Bush and Barack Obama and broadcast from seven Olympic games.

A representative for Lauer did not immediately respond to request for comment. It remains unclear who Lauer's "Today" replacement will be.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment on Lauer's firing Wednesday morning, saying that the network's top execs should be terminated as well.

"Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!" he wrote.

With Reuters