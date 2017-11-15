President Donald Trump tweeted a condolence that appeared to be about the wrong shooting Tuesday night.
“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived,” read the tweet, which was posted at about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.
But the shooting in Sutherland Springs happened nine days before Tuesday, and the president had already tweeted about it, writing almost the same message on Nov. 5: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”
The mass shooting on Tuesday happened in northern California.
