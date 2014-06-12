Mila Kunis gets personal about pregnancy and delivery | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mila Kunis is getting personal — very personal — about welcoming her first child with fiance Ashton Kutcher.

In the July issue of Marie Claire, the expectant mom talked about what she images to be the, umm … not-so-pleasant aspects of her delivery.

“[In the delivery room, Kutcher will] be head to head — not head to vag. Unless he wants to risk his life and see,” the actress quipped. “But I wouldn’t if I were him. I highly doubt he wants to see that being ripped apart and shredded. Because it will be shredded. It’s just a matter of how badly.”

Kunis, 30, also dished on Kutcher’s proposal, saying the day it happened was “the best day of my life so far.”

“I cried. I was a mess,” she said. “Not to discredit any relationships in my past, but this relationship is different.”

The duo’s relationship started as a friendship when they worked together years ago on “That ’70s Show,” but Kunis said that “one day, it just changed”: “All of a sudden, it wasn’t the same.”