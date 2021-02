Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers could face jail time now that Los Angeles police have located the woman at the center of a body-shaming Snapchat that Mathers, 29, posted in July.

TMZ reported Monday that the LAPD has found the woman Mathers secretly photographed while changing in an LA gym, which she then shared online. The site said the LAPD is urging prosecution for Dissemination of Private Images, a charge reportedly punishable by up to six months in jail.