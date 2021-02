Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Everyone’s favorite little prince is all grown up!

Prince George, 2, had his first day of nursery school on Wednesday at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk.

The Duchess of Cambridge was on hand to snap some adorable photos of her oldest child in front of a mural outside of his school.

People reported that Prince George’s school practices the Montessori method, which encourages individuality and creativity.

See photos from the big day above.