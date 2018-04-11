LATEST PAPER
Royal wedding TV coverage includes ‘Today’ show and PBS special

NBC and PBS are gearing up for weeklong coverage of the wedding of the year.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to wed on May 19. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson

By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork
Coverage of Prince Harry’s royal wedding to actress Meghan Markle is getting so in-depth, viewers have basically received a personal invitation.

NBC’s “Today,” especially, is going all out for the nuptials, with Savannah Guthrie announcing on Wednesday that the show’s entire team is headed across the Atlantic Ocean. “We won’t just be watching it,” Guthrie said on-air. “No, we’ll be across the pond. We will be there.”

The festivities start on May 16 with a special, “Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan,” hosted by Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Kotb will be live at Windsor Castle for a “sneak peek” at the proceedings on May 17.

“Today at the Royal Wedding” begins bright and early, 4:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 19, the day of the wedding ceremony. “We will capture every aspect of the day,” Guthrie promised. Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones will also be on hand reporting from both Windsor and nearby London.

PBS will also lead up to the night with the five-part series, “Royal Wedding Watch,” beginning on May 14. Hosted by Meredith Vieira and UK TV presenter Matt Baker, the nightly series will serve updates and more sneak peeks into the ceremony. Anita Rani will be on-site at Windsor each night, and the hosts will be joined in-studio by special guests.

Coverage will culminate in PBS’ live broadcast of the ceremony inside St. George’s Chapel.

