Sandra Bullock adopts 3-year-old girl named Laila | amNewYork

Sandra Bullock is a mom again!

The Academy Award-winning actress revealed in an upcoming issue of People that she has adopted a little girl from Louisiana.

Laila, 3, joins Louis, Bullock’s 5-year-old son who was adopted in 2010.

Bullock told People Magazine that “the exact right children came to [her] at the exact right time.”

“My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding,” she said “That’s a family.”

People’s editorial director Jess Cagle was on TODAY Wednesday morning to discuss the news. He told Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie that Bullock’s son Louis weighed in on the adoption.

“The only thing that Louis said was, ‘I want a baby who’s brown. I want a sibling who’s brown like me,'” Cagle said.