Quantcast
Sandra Bullock adopts 3-year-old girl named Laila | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Sandra Bullock adopts 3-year-old girl named Laila

By
0
comments
Posted on

Sandra Bullock is a mom again!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The Academy Award-winning actress revealed in an upcoming issue of People that she has adopted a little girl from Louisiana.

Laila, 3, joins Louis, Bullock’s 5-year-old son who was adopted in 2010.

Bullock told People Magazine that “the exact right children came to [her] at the exact right time.”

“My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding,” she said “That’s a family.”

People’s editorial director Jess Cagle was on TODAY Wednesday morning to discuss the news. He told Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie that Bullock’s son Louis weighed in on the adoption.

“The only thing that Louis said was, ‘I want a baby who’s brown. I want a sibling who’s brown like me,'” Cagle said.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC