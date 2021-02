Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Tracy Morgan, wearing a silver velvet bomber jacket, sat front-row at Bibhu Mohapatra with his wife, Megan, who reportedly is a huge fan of the brand.

He definitely didn’t want to talk about politics. “I’m not into politics,” he said. “Politics is a pile of tricks, I don’t believe in them, just make some good clothes.”

What does he believe in?

“I’m down with the king,” he said, pointing to the sky. Understandably so. Morgan survived a near-fatal accident in June of 2014.