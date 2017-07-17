Celebrity memoirs to know: Kevin Hart, Gabourey Sidibe and more

When you’ve finished your morning paper, pick up one of these books to join in on New York City’s largest …

When you’ve finished your morning paper, pick up one of these books to join in on New York City’s largest unofficial reading group: The Subway Book Club. The hottest months may be the least likely time to see a celeb on the subway — good luck spotting someone who could cruise through town in an air-conditioned SUV straphanging in the summer. To make up for the lack of celebrities riding the rails, pick up a new celebrity memoir to occupy your star-seeking mind as you commute.

“Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me”

By Janet Mock

In the follow-up to her first memoir, “Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More,” the transgender activist reflects on her successes, struggles and future.

“I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons”

By Kevin Hart

If you’re in the mood for life advice, pick up a copy of this compelling memoir looking back at the superstar comedian’s early life as an unwanted baby in Philadelphia and the events leading up to Hart’s billion-dollar career.

“This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare”

By Gabourey Sidibe

The “Precious” star turned full-blown “Empire” celeb writes about growing up in Bed-Stuy and Harlem and struggling with race, class, weight and personal relationships even as she works her way up the Hollywood ladder of fame.

“Nevertheless: A Memoir”

By Alec Baldwin

You’ll have to wait until Nov. 7 for the actor’s mock memoir, “You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody),” but for a more serious look at his life, you can dive into his second memoir.

“Everything All at Once: How to Unleash Your Inner Nerd, Tap into Radical Curiosity and Solve Any Problem”

By Bill Nye

The Science Guy is back with a new book encouraging you to embrace all your inner geekdom and live your best, nerd-tastic life.

“The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” by Issa Rae

If you’re eagerly anticipating the season two premiere of “Insecure” on HBO come July 23, quell some of that impatience with Rae’s laugh-out-loud memoir.