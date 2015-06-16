Central Park SummerStage throwing back to the 1980s with performances by Debbie Harry and Dionne Warwick

Debbie Harry will be among the performers.

Central Park is traveling back to the ’80s — for one night only.

The City Parks Foundation will kick off the 30th season of its free concert series SummerStage on Monday night with a show and gala throwing it back to the days the event began.

The 80’s-themed night in Central Park will feature performances by Debbie Harry and Dionne Warwick. Other performers include Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo and Colin Hay, former lead singer for Men At Work.

In addition, Joan Jett and producer Kenny Laguna will present former Aerosmith manager Steve Leber with the annual “People and Parks” award for his long history managing talent like Michael Bolton, Def Leppard and AC/DC, as well as for his contributions to New York City parks.

The 2015 season of SummerStage will host 143 performances, with over 200 artists playing in 17 parks across the city.